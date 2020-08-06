That said, Portland's founders didn't want to leave us completely ungoverned. If Frunobulax (if you thought I was done talking about Frunobulax, you don't know me very well) eats an additional two members of the City Council—depriving that body of quorum—there is an emergency plan of succession whereby the city auditor, city attorney, and various other officials who seem like they should know what they're doing are seated as emergency council members.