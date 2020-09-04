As recently as Aug. 26, former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith continued to raise questions about her narrow loss to Dan Ryan in the Aug. 11 runoff to fill a vacant Portland City Council seat.
But Multnomah County elections officials found no merit to her concerns and certified the election result Aug. 31.
Ryan defeated Smith 51% to 48%, a margin of 5,291 votes. For a closer look at the precincts that provided him that margin of victory, check out this study.
Ryan announced this week he has hired Kellie Torres, development director at Portland Parks & Recreation, to be his chief of staff. Ryan takes office Sept. 10, replacing late Commissioner Nick Fish, who died in January of abdominal cancer.
Comments