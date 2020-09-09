I know in the past they've been accused of favoritism in situations where, frankly, I know they were not engaged in favoritism. Last summer, on Aug. 17, when we had combating groups and a lot of alt-right organizations in Portland, one of those groups approached one of our protest liaison officers and said, "We want to get out of here. We want to go home." Which is exactly what we wanted them to do. They were being followed across the bridge. The decision was made by us, by Multnomah County, to raise that bridge to separate the groups and let the guys on the far right leave our city to eliminate the possibility of flashpoints. I supported that tactic. I thought it was a really smart strategy. There were very few acts of violence as a result.