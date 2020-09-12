Thank you very much for caring deeply about Portland. Our home needs committed citizens now more than ever. Over the last week as you have initiated this conversation, you made a convincing point: Each of us must lead during this remarkable moment, including me. I agree that we must all be visible leaders and I look forward to many years of active citizenship. However, as flattering as it may be, the answer is no – I will not enter the 2020 Portland Mayor's race as a late entrant, write-in candidate. Here are some reasons why.