"Now that the air has cleared, protests will resume because our mayor has failed to heed the demands we've been making all summer: to defund the Portland police," Katbi Smith said. "Resuming protests will also focus on [Immigration and Customs Enforcement], which is part of the police state under which we live—as so many crises escalate in the U.S., we must work to dismantle all parts of the system of racist, capitalist oppression."