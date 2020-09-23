While the rationale for denying the permit was COVID-19, the decision comes amid widespread fear that Saturday's event will turn violent. The Proud Boys are holding the rally in part as a response to the killing of a Patriot Prayer demonstrator by a self-described anti-fascist security guard in downtown Portland in August. Leftist groups, including some from Seattle, plan to gather in Peninsula Park, 3 miles away, despite pleas from elected officials to stay home.