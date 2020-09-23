"The police budget has increased while City Council has cut vital programs like parks and YouthPass. Had council taken the opportunity for transformational change, these costly nightly protests would have reduced in intensity and frequency. Portlanders want us spending our precious dollars on economic recovery and community resilience rather than squandering them on police overtime at protests, tear gas, and costly lawsuits regarding police brutality. We should look into expanding the Portland Street Response, piloting a guaranteed-income program for marginalized and vulnerable people, investing in communities harmed by overpolicing, and building community safety hubs across neighborhoods to prepare for disaster, displacement and pandemic."