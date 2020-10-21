The Portland Police Association has elected a new president to helm the 900-member union: Officer Brian Hunzeker.
The union has informed city commissioners' offices that Hunzeker will succeed the current president, Daryl Turner, whose final term ends in November and who is slated to retire in January.
Turner, who has served as the police association's president for a decade, has been outspoken in recent months about the city's handling of protests. Back in January, months before the protests began, Turner said the city was on the wrong track and becoming a "cesspool."
Turner has also been a staunch defender of the arbitration process for Portland police officers accused of misconduct. WW reported in June that, since Turner has helmed the union, just four officers have gone to arbitration after being fired for misconduct. All four were reinstated.
Hunzeker received the bureau's Police Star award in 2008, The Oregonian reported. He is also a board member for the city's Fire & Police Disability & Retirement Bureau.
