The audit tackled a sore point in the construction trades: White male-owned firms get most of the city's business and always have. The city sought to address that inequity with a 2012 policy that makes it easier for women and people of color to win construction and professional service contracts. Small contractors have long grumbled that the city's program is ripe for abuse, particularly by companies that claim in the state certification process to be owned by women or people of color but are not.