Mingus Mapps tonight easily defeated incumbent Chloe Eudaly for the City Council Position 4 seat.
In early returns Tuesday night, Mapps leads Eudaly by 13 percentage points, 56% to 43% but the first tranche of votes released contains about 70 percent of registered voters. With turnout expected to be in the low 80s, it is impossible for Eudaly to catch up.
Mapps, a former political science professor, last worked for the Office of Community & Civic Life, from which he was fired. That departure teed him up to be the protest candidate for neighborhood activists and real estate interests who were seeking an alternative to Eudaly.
The first-term commissioner stumbled badly when she set out to reform the city's 95 neighborhood associations through her oversight of OCCL. Eudaly also angered real estate and development interests with tenant protections that were long overdue, but came at a cost to landlords.
Eudaly, who owned the North Mississippi Avenue zine store Reading Frenzy before challenging Commissioner Steve Novick in 2016, seemed to forget the lesson of that election: If voters think elected officials are imperious or dismissive, they will make changes. Eudaly won a three-way primary in May over Mapps and the third-place finisher, former Mayor Sam Adams, but her campaign for most of the summer languished.
Mapps didn't run much of a campaign either, and he made the questionable choice of accepting an endorsement and $15,000 from the Portland Police Association in the primary. But in the end, he didn't have to do much more than prove to voters he wasn't Eudaly. Tonight, that seemed to be enough.
