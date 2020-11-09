The apparent resolution of the Nov. 3 elections over the weekend has not curbed the emotions and energy on Portland streets.
The Portland Police Bureau arrested three men Sunday night on charges of criminal mischief after a group of protesters marched north from Laurelhurst Park to 3551 NE Sandy Blvd.
There, members of the group reportedly broke windows at the headquarters of the Multnomah County Democratic Party and painted graffiti on the walls. "NO PRESIDENTS," they wrote.
On Monday morning the Multnomah County Democrats issued a brief statement:
"On the night of Nov. 8, multiple windows were broken on the Multnomah County Democrats headquarters by unknown individuals," the party said. "There are no signs that they entered the building. Multnomah Democrats administration officers have secured important assets."
