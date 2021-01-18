A high-profile Portland abortion clinic, Lovejoy Surgicenter, closed Jan. 16, according to its website.
"After nearly 50 years of empowering women with choice, Lovejoy Surgicenter has closed its doors effectively 1/16/2021," the company website states. "We are saddened, but proud of the services we have offered to so many people."
The website also notes that the clinic will reopen at a new location on March 1, "under new management."
The clinic performed abortions through 23 weeks of pregnancy and long attracted regular protesters to its location in a Northwest Portland residential neighborhood.
In 1991, the center won an $8.2 million civil suit against protesters who congregated outside the facility. That award lessened the activity outside, but the facility remained a target of anti-abortion protesters. In 1992, the center was targeted by an arsonist.
The state's largest anti-abortion group cheered Lovejoy's closure.
"Lovejoy Surgicenter has separated women from their children and children from their lives for years," said Lois Anderson, Oregon Right to Life executive director, in a statement. "For over 50 years, faithful, dedicated pro-life advocates have stood on the sidewalks outside Lovejoy offering hope and physical support to the women entering there."
But abortions will still be available through existing providers, such as Planned Parenthood.
"Lovejoy Surgicenter has been a respected abortion provider in Oregon for years," said Dr. Paula Bednarek, medical director of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette, in a statement. "Their closure will be felt in the community, and PPCW is committed to helping patients access the care they need. We offer medication abortion services at all health center locations, as well as surgical abortion in Portland, Salem and Bend."
Comments