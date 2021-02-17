Sept. 13, 2020: Perkins hosts a fundraiser that doubles as a rally for QAnon at the Volcano Stadium in Keizer, Ore. At the event, prominent QAnon activists allude to an impending civil war and claim two months in advance of the election that, if Trump loses, it will be because Democrats rigged the election. "These people [Democrats] are planning a coup," says Oregon-based QAnon activist Scott Kesterson. "And they intend to do everything in their power to cheat and steal to take this election away from the people."