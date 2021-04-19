“We are requesting a meeting with you to discuss our concerns and explore opportunities to proactively get ahead of this matter before summer is upon us and industrial sector employees are again faced with the unfair burden of navigating through large crowds and racing vehicles in order to simply move between their homes and work,” the North Portland Coalition for Safe Streets wrote in the letter. “Last summer, we saw too many close calls and some very frightening circumstances as industrial sector workers were harassed by crowds of street racers or even experienced collisions with racing vehicles.”