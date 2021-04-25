“In the first year alone, beginning this July, we plan to create 1,300 new homes for people experiencing homelessness by providing deep rental subsidies and support services. Getting people into the existing stock of housing with these subsidies is much faster than waiting for new units to be built, and is often faster than setting up shelter or sanctioned camping sites. Most importantly, giving people the keys to their own home and the support services they need to remain housed actually ends people’s homelessness,” Kafoury said.