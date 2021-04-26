Last Friday, 46-year-old Robert Douglas Delgado was shot and killed by Portland police. Delgado reportedly had a history of mental illness and was camping on the streets of Portland. The shooting occurred in the Lents neighborhood, where the city recently launched a program that dispatches social workers and paramedics, rather than police, for non-emergency calls. Just days before Delgado’s death, WW reported that the crisis team, Portland Street Response, was responding to an average of only two calls per day, partly because it wasn’t being sent many by dispatchers (“Two by Two,” April 14, 2021). Here’s what our readers had to say: