This is the week that supply surged past the backlog of demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Portland.
The metro area had seen the highest vaccine demand in the state. Now Portland, like much of Oregon, is seeing a lot of doses remaining available, so many that the wait for a shot has completely evaporated. Appointments are no longer required.
Walk-ins for vaccinations are now welcome at the Oregon Convention Center, the largest vaccination site in the state, as well as the Portland International Airport drive-through site, run by Oregon Health & Science University.
And there are walk-in appointments now at least at some drugstores, including Walmart.
Nationally, a slackening in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has resulted in multiple states no longer asking the federal government for their full allotment of doses, the Associated Press reported.
Oregon has seen a 20% dropoff in the seven-day running average for doses administered from a month ago, but doses administered over the first five days of May remained relatively flat. And unlike in other states, Gov. Kate Brown has ordered more vaccine doses from the federal government.
But officials expect the most recent days will reflect a decline in doses administered, at least in Portland, where demand had previously far outpaced supply.
In yet another sign that vaccine doses are plentiful, Multnomah County is advertising its vaccine clinics that generally target underserved populations (details below). Previously the county had relied on community partners to reach targeted populations. The details are below.
Multnomah County vaccination clinics.
WEEK of MAY 9th-15th
Tuesday, May 11th
9am-4:45pm (last appointment)
Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland
Indoor site
Communities of focus: African American, Black, Afro-Carribean, African/Black Immigrants and Refugees, and other people/communities of color.
Walk Ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Thursday, May 13th
9am-4:45pm (last appointment)
Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland
Indoor site
Communities of focus: African American, Black, Afro-Carribean, African/Black Immigrants and Refugees, and other people/communities of color.
Walk Ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Friday, May 14th
2:30pm-5:45pm
Location: IRCO, 10301 NE Glisan St, Portland
Communities of focus: Immigrants, Refugees, African American/Black, Indigenous, Latino/a/x, Hispanic, and other people of color
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Friday, May 14th
8:30am-3:45pm (last appointment)
Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland
Drive through site
Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color
Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+
Saturday, May 15th
12:30pm-3pm (last appointment)
Location: Latino Network Rockwood Parking Lot, 312 SE 165th Ave, Portland, OR 97233
Drive / walk / bike through site
Community of focus: Latinx
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Saturday, May 15th
8:15am-3:45pm (last appointment)
Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland
Drive through site
Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color
Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+
Saturday, May 15th
9am-4:45pm (last appointment)
Location: Mt. Hood Community College Gresham Campus, 26000 SE Stark St., Gresham
Indoor site
Communities of focus: Latinx community
Walk Ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
_______________________
WEEK of MAY 16th-22nd
Tuesday, May 18th
9am-4:45pm (last appointment)
Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland
Indoor site
Communities of focus: Restaurant, Food Processing Plant, Grocery Store Workers
Walk-ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Wednesday, May 19
10:30 am-6:15 pm (last appointment)
Location: Mt. Hood Community College Gresham Campus, 26000 SE Stark St., Gresham
Indoor site
Communities of focus: Restaurant, Food Processing Plant, Grocery Store Workers
Walk-ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Thursday, May 20th
1pm-4:45pm (last appointment)
Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland
Indoor site
Community of focus: Slavic & Eastern European immigrants and refugees
Walk Ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Friday, May 21st
9:15am-2:30pm (last appointment)
Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland
Drive through site
Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color
Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+
Friday, May 21st
11am-6:45pm (last appointment)
Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland
Indoor site
Communities of focus: African American, Black, Afro-Carribean, African/Black Immigrants and Refugees, and other people/communities of color.
Walk Ins welcome
Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+
Saturday, May 22nd
8:00am-3:45pm (last appointment)
Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland
Drive through site
Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color
Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose
Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+
