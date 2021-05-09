This is the week that supply surged past the backlog of demand for COVID-19 vaccines in Portland.

The metro area had seen the highest vaccine demand in the state. Now Portland, like much of Oregon, is seeing a lot of doses remaining available, so many that the wait for a shot has completely evaporated. Appointments are no longer required.

Walk-ins for vaccinations are now welcome at the Oregon Convention Center, the largest vaccination site in the state, as well as the Portland International Airport drive-through site, run by Oregon Health & Science University.

And there are walk-in appointments now at least at some drugstores, including Walmart.

Nationally, a slackening in demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has resulted in multiple states no longer asking the federal government for their full allotment of doses, the Associated Press reported.

Oregon has seen a 20% dropoff in the seven-day running average for doses administered from a month ago, but doses administered over the first five days of May remained relatively flat. And unlike in other states, Gov. Kate Brown has ordered more vaccine doses from the federal government.

But officials expect the most recent days will reflect a decline in doses administered, at least in Portland, where demand had previously far outpaced supply.

In yet another sign that vaccine doses are plentiful, Multnomah County is advertising its vaccine clinics that generally target underserved populations (details below). Previously the county had relied on community partners to reach targeted populations. The details are below.

Multnomah County vaccination clinics.

WEEK of MAY 9th-15th

Tuesday, May 11th

9am-4:45pm (last appointment)

Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Indoor site

Communities of focus: African American, Black, Afro-Carribean, African/Black Immigrants and Refugees, and other people/communities of color.

Registration link

Walk Ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Volunteer signup link

Thursday, May 13th

9am-4:45pm (last appointment)

Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Indoor site

Communities of focus: African American, Black, Afro-Carribean, African/Black Immigrants and Refugees, and other people/communities of color.

Registration link

Walk Ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Volunteer signup link

Friday, May 14th

2:30pm-5:45pm

Location: IRCO, 10301 NE Glisan St, Portland

Communities of focus: Immigrants, Refugees, African American/Black, Indigenous, Latino/a/x, Hispanic, and other people of color

Registration link

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Friday, May 14th

8:30am-3:45pm (last appointment)

Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland

Drive through site

Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color

Registration link

Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+

Volunteer sign up

Saturday, May 15th

12:30pm-3pm (last appointment)

Location: Latino Network Rockwood Parking Lot, 312 SE 165th Ave, Portland, OR 97233

Drive / walk / bike through site

Community of focus: Latinx

Registration link

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Saturday, May 15th

8:15am-3:45pm (last appointment)

Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland

Drive through site

Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color

Registration link

Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+

Volunteer sign up

Saturday, May 15th

9am-4:45pm (last appointment)

Location: Mt. Hood Community College Gresham Campus, 26000 SE Stark St., Gresham

Indoor site

Communities of focus: Latinx community

Registration link

Walk Ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Volunteer signup link

WEEK of MAY 16th-22nd

Tuesday, May 18th

9am-4:45pm (last appointment)

Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Indoor site

Communities of focus: Restaurant, Food Processing Plant, Grocery Store Workers

Registration link

Walk-ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Wednesday, May 19

10:30 am-6:15 pm (last appointment)

Location: Mt. Hood Community College Gresham Campus, 26000 SE Stark St., Gresham

Indoor site

Communities of focus: Restaurant, Food Processing Plant, Grocery Store Workers

Registration link

Walk-ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Thursday, May 20th

1pm-4:45pm (last appointment)

Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Indoor site

Community of focus: Slavic & Eastern European immigrants and refugees

Registration link

Walk Ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Friday, May 21st

9:15am-2:30pm (last appointment)

Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland

Drive through site

Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color

Registration link

Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+

Volunteer sign up

Friday, May 21st

11am-6:45pm (last appointment)

Location: PCC Cascade, Physical Education Building, 600 N Killingsworth St, Portland

Indoor site

Communities of focus: African American, Black, Afro-Carribean, African/Black Immigrants and Refugees, and other people/communities of color.

Registration link

Walk Ins welcome

Vaccine: Pfizer 1st dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 16+

Volunteer signup link

Saturday, May 22nd

8:00am-3:45pm (last appointment)

Location: Closed Kmart Parking lot, 4500 NE 122nd Ave, Portland

Drive through site

Communities of focus: African/African American/Black, Asian, Indigenous, Latinx, Pacific Islander, Slavic/Eastern European, immigrants, refugees and other people of color

Registration link

Vaccine: Moderna 1st & 2nd dose

Eligibility: All Oregonians ages 18+

Volunteer sign up