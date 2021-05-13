Director Suk Rhee is leaving the Portland’s Office of Community and Civic Life.
That’s according to an email sent on Thursday morning by City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to the Civic Life bureau employees.
Hardesty wrote that “Later this morning [Rhee] and myself will be announcing [her] transition away from Civic Life. I want to publicly thank Director Rhee for her service, her passion and her accomplishments—of which I know there are many.”
Hardesty added, “I know that Civic Life has experienced years of transition and that this additional change may be stressful, but I look forward to working with all of you to continue to co-create a bureau that has alignment with its mission as well as improving work place culture.”
The announcement comes two days after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office ordered a consultant’s report on problems at the bureau released to WW and Oregon Public Broadcasting, among others. The city had denied requests for the report citing attorney-client privilege. Hardesty’s office did not immediately respond to a request on whether they will appeal the decision.
The Office of Community and Civic Life, once called the Office of Neighborhood Involvement, has been racked by management problems. The bureau was assigned to former city Commissioner Chloe Eudaly when she was first elected. She renamed the bureau and attempted its focus away from neighborhood associations toward a more inclusive mission. But controversies around the bureau helped lead to her defeat in November to former Civic Life employee, Mingus Mapps.
The decision by the mayor to assign the bureau to Hardesty this year suggested the bureau would continue to move toward that more inclusive mission.
Indeed, Hardesty publicly praised the changes in her public announcement to the press this morning.
“As a result of her efforts, Civic Life is poised to lead collaboration directly with impacted communities and constituencies and with other City bureaus to develop more equitable processes and outcomes,” Hardesty said. “The transformation from the Office of Neighborhood Involvement to the Office of Community & Civic Life (Civic Life) enables us to take on new efforts and partnerships for these challenging times.”
Earlier this year, OPB wrote about concerns from bureau staff expressed to Hardesty, who was given the bureau at the start of the year, that its management was abusive.
“The general theme was intimidation,” Hardesty told OPB in March. “I had people say they had been in staff meetings where most of the people left crying in tears. I heard people are bullied. They are just not treated like the professional adults that they should be treated like.”
Suk Rhee became director of the bureau in 2017. In publicly announcing the departure to the press, Hardesty and Rhee cited notable investments by the bureau, including in the Census 2020 Census ($600,000), and the universal legal representation against deportation during the Trump administration ($500,00).
“The pandemics of racism and COVID-19 have once again exposed how our society works and what transformation is necessary and possible through community leadership for justice,” Rhee said in a statement. “There is a time and season for everything; this part of the journey is over, the next begins.”
