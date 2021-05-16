At first, it seems like an inhospitable place. God only knows who’s pissed in here; you wonder what’s mixed in with the dirt on the floor. But when you tire of sitting on your haunches, when you finally decide to relax and stretch out on the blanket, when your eyes become accustomed to the candlelight and your nose to the smell, when you find yourself singing along to songs you forgot years ago, you begin to see why the kids stay here. They feel comfortable. They feel safe. Here they make their own rules. “It’s not a squat,” Puffin says. “It’s our home.”