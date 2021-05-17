On May 7, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced a $10 million investment in pedestrian safety, including $3 million in upgrades to Northeast and Southeast 82nd Avenue. The announcement came hours before a virtual rally intended to highlight the lack of investment in East Portland, and a month after two men were killed by cars while trying to cross 82nd Avenue. ODOT’s new safety improvements for 82nd include a speed reduction from 35 to 30 mph, a long-awaited change that the city of Portland requested a year ago (“Unsafe at This Speed,” WW, May 5). Here’s what our readers had to say: