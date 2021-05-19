MULTNOMAH COUNTY GOP SPLITS: The Multnomah County Republican Party splintered Monday night after 19 precinct committee persons tried to reelect Stephen Lloyd as chairman in the parking lot of a Gresham church. It’s now unclear who leads the county GOP. The vote came less than two weeks after a faction of the party voted to recall Lloyd, in a meeting guarded by a security team affiliated with the Proud Boys. James Ball was one of the PCPs who voted May 17. He says when he and other supporters of Lloyd showed up to the church, vice chairman Alan Conner and those who ousted Lloyd last week refused to let party member Jane Hays inside the building. Ball and Hays tell WW that affiliates of the Proud Boys once again provided security for the meeting. (Daniel Tooze, the Proud Boy who offered security on May 6, says he was there as a Republican on Monday night but did not provide security. He told WW, “I identify as a Proud Boy whenever I feel like it.”) So Ball and 18 other members commenced the meeting in the church parking lot. After it started drizzling, they moved the meeting to Bumpers Grill & Bar. Meeting minutes provided to WW show that Lloyd’s faction, at Bumpers, voted to try and take over the MCRP website and change the password so the other faction no longer had access.