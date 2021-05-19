“I went by there because I’m a Republican. Unfortunately liberals see Proud Boys everywhere in the shadows. There was nobody walking around there with Proud Boy regalia of any type,” Tooze says. “There were people there just voluntarily escorting elderly people to and from the meeting to their cars, if you want to call that security. Elderly people in our community are scared of antifa because there are opinion papers such as your own that blast information out and put people in danger.”