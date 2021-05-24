Four unhoused people filed a class action lawsuit against the city of Portland on Monday, asking a judge to block the implementation of the city’s newly released released guidelines for camp sweeps.
The lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, demands the city “cease enforcement” of the guidelines, which were released last week and signed off on unanimously by city commissioners, “until it is no longer ambiguous, arbitrary, and unlawful.”
The guidelines lay out new criteria for what warrants a sweep at a camp: The presence of eight or more structures, biohazardous waste, untreated sewage, if a camp is blocking a public sidewalk, bus station, building entrance or walking path, and if it’s received credible reports of criminal behavior as verified by law enforcement.
The attempt to halt the new protocols is part of a class-action lawsuit alleging that city contractors routinely discarded houseless people’s personal possessions without making them readily available to those they took them from.
One of the plaintiffs, Mark Usher, said in the lawsuit that a pair of gloves he had found the day prior that helped keep his hand inflammation down were taken by contractors during a sweep in February, and he was never able to locate them.
Steven Black, another plaintiff, alleges city contractors performing a sweep last Spring took his tent, bike, clothes, sleeping bag and utility wagon to a storage warehouse. When he went to the warehouse the next day, he alleges, city contractors told him his possessions had already been claimed by someone else.
The plaintiffs allege the city has failed to follow Oregon laws for seizing and storing personal belongings during sweeps.
“During these sweeps, the City, through its contractors, has systematically failed to comply with [the law] by failing to make property taken from the plaintiffs reasonably available to them for 30 days, and by discarding property taken from the plaintiffs that was neither useless nor insanitary,” the lawsuit alleges.
The lawsuit, filed by Portland-based attorneys Michael Fuller, Juan Chavez of the Oregon Justice Resource Center and Kelly Donovan Jones, makes it clear that the suit doesn’t aim to change standing laws surrounding sweeps; rather, it asks the city to comply with state laws that are already in place.
Fuller tells WW it’s “undisputed that the city is not following this law. It may be intentional, but it may just be ignorance...I don’t know if it’s an intentional failure or they just don’t have policy procedures.”
Fuller says that currently when a sweep is conducted, all possessions are thrown into a warehouse and displaced people are told to come “rummage through it.” Often, Fuller says, people will go to collect their stuff and it will no longer be there, or they can’t find it, or they’re told someone else walked off with it already.
The lawsuit alleges that “The City does not deny that its contractors systematically ignored the requirements of [the law] with respect to plaintiffs in the past, nor has the City confirmed that it has adopted adequate policies and procedures to stop its contractors from continuing.”
Last week, the city released fresh protocols for camp sweeps, greatly expanding the criteria for what warrants a sweep. The new guidelines, formed by The Homeless and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, the team that conducts sweeps, were signed off on by the mayor and all four city commissioners. However, in the days following the new protocols, WW learned that some commissioners were hesitant about the details of the new protocols—or did not think it would necessarily result in an increase in sweeps.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office declined comment. “The City doesn’t comment on pending litigation,” he said.
