Last week, the city released fresh protocols for camp sweeps, greatly expanding the criteria for what warrants a sweep. The new guidelines, formed by The Homeless and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, the team that conducts sweeps, were signed off on by the mayor and all four city commissioners. However, in the days following the new protocols, WW learned that some commissioners were hesitant about the details of the new protocols—or did not think it would necessarily result in an increase in sweeps.