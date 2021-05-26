“Today’s decision clearly establishes new definitions and purpose of lobbying that is not consistent with a plain reading of City Code and is being applied to the Portland Business Alliance alone. We expect that the Auditor will take steps to transparently, and equally, apply these expanded interpretations to all reporting entities, including inquiries with organizations who have failed to file quarterly reports entirely,” PBA said. “We are encouraged that the Auditor will be making training widely available because every advocacy organization will need to rapidly adjust the way their teams disclose communications, respond to requests from city officials, and consider whether having city officials serving on their boards or having staff participate in task forces, when invited and requested by city officials to do so, exposes them to penalties.”