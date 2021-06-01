In a stakeholder meeting on May 28, Ryan offered up a few more details and received the glowing praise of Kafoury, Mayor Ted Wheeler and County Commissioner Sharon Meieran—three elected officials who haven’t agreed on much recently. But in that meeting, housing nonprofit leaders expressed deep doubts about the fine print of the plan—urging Ryan to consider more robust mental health and addiction services for those living in the villages, warning that the idea could flop if wraparound services aren’t offered.