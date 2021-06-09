“Sweeps are destabilizing, dangerous and traumatizing, and they do not address the root causes of homelessness. They should only be used as a last resort to ensure public health and safety of the individuals living on the streets,” her office tells WW. “Local governments should be following the Boise ruling right now. The speaker’s hope is that HB 3115 will ensure local communities refocus on investing in real solutions, like more transitional shelter options, permanent affordable housing, stronger support services and more.”