Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office told WW earlier this week that the city’s more assertive sweep protocols released in May are in line with the ruling: “This approach to managing the health and safety of public spaces is consistent with Martin vs. Boise, which prohibits government from taking criminal enforcement actions against people for the act of sleeping outside when there is no other place to go. The case allows governments to manage the condition and locations of unsanctioned camping, to protect the health and safety of both people experiencing homelessness and the community at large.”