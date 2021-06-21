In the past year, Portland has seen a dramatic rise in gun violence that has disproportionately affected the city’s Black residents. East Portland’s Hazelwood, the neighborhood with the fourth-highest number of Black residents in the city, has endured more shootings than any other part of Portland. Only 1 in 25 Portlanders live in Hazelwood, but 1 in 13 of last year’s shootings took place there (“Surviving Hazelwood,” WW, June 9, 2021). WW spoke to several residents who have been affected by that violence firsthand, including a father whose 16-year-old son was fatally shot last August. Portland City Hall is locked in a debate whether last year’s disbanding of a police unit focused on gun violence contributed to the increase in deaths, but few people WW spoke to felt that a reduced police presence was the fundamental problem. Here’s what our readers had to say: