On Thursday morning, Multnomah County announced additional cooling options beginning Friday and extending at least to Monday, June 28 as Portlanders brace for this weekend’s historic heat wave, which might climb as high as 110 degrees.
Five county libraries agreed to extend their hours from noon to 8 pm beginning Friday so residents can stay cool during the day. Those locations include Capitol Hill Library, Gresham Library, Kenton Library, Holgate Library and Midland Library.
In addition, three cooling centers will now be open for 24-hours beginning Friday at 1 pm: the Oregon Convention Center, Arbor Lodge Shelter and Sunrise Center.
The cooling centers will be available for people and their pets, the county says. The county encourages pet owners arriving to cooling shelters to bring supplies like food, water bowls, toys and waste bags. Multnomah County Animal Services says it can provide some supplies such as crates, litter boxes and bedding.
During the heat wave, the county says, Trimet will not enforce ride fees for people transporting to cooling shelters. 2-1-1 can also be called to transport people to cooling shelters.
A full list of cooling locations and libraries can be found here.
