In their early morning account of the situation, police gave this explanation of why they needed to deploy force on the crowd: “During the investigation, a group gathered at the crime scene and began yelling, throwing items at officers, and attempting to interfere with the investigation. One officer’s baton was grabbed and she was being pulled toward the crowd. Other officers quickly intervened. Someone from the crowd pepper sprayed an officer. At least one police vehicle’s tires were punctured and a window broken. Police officers citywide were called to assist with scene security.”