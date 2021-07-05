Jerry Ketel, founder of CreateGood Studio, via wweek.com: “I had much more to say about this issue. First, it’s just an ad. What we need to do is fix our problems. Action matters more than communications. We got our reputation based on our values and how different we are compared to the rest of the country. It was all destroyed within a year. The only way to reclaim our position as one of the best cities in America is to address the anarchists and solve the homeless problem. AND we need to unleash Portland’s creativity in a downtown core that will otherwise take years to rebuild.”