We know a higher concentration of deaths occurred in East Portland, where there’s less shade and more of what researchers call “heat islands”—large paved areas, like parking lots, that collect heat during the day and release that heat at night, never allowing the surrounding neighborhood to cool down. The ZIP code with the greatest number of deaths—in outer Southeast Portland, along Interstate 205—has some of the worst heat islands in the city, according to a 2019 study by Portland State University.