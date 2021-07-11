Where do “violent altercations outside a McMenamins” fall on the “nature is healing” axis? We’re not entirely sure but, once again, the Pacific Northwest hospitality chain has been the site of quite a ruckus.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday evening, deputies responded to a call at Edgefield in Troutdale involving seven “extremely intoxicated” individuals, including both men and women, fighting in the parking lot and refusing to leave the grounds.
The property had been hosting its annual beer festival, Edgefield Brewfest, which was initially scheduled to take place two weeks ago and was postponed to July 10 due to the heat wave.
When deputies arrived and attempted to break up the melee, the brawlers allegedly turned on them.
One officer was knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital. (They were released overnight.) Another received injuries to their hands and arms and was treated at the scene.
Alverta Rodriguez and Jose Dolores Martinez Calixto, both 31, were taken into custody and charged with assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. Mitchell Calixto, 38, was issued a criminal citation and taken to a hospital for treatment. He’s since been released.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the melee, and further charges may be filed.
It’s the second time this year that a high-profile incident has taken place in a McMenamins parking lot: In January, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a heckler outside the company’s Hillsdale brewpub.
We don’t know what’s gotten into the Hammerhead and Cajun tots, but please chill, people.
