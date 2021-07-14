Greenfield was a disabled veteran. He lived in Apartment 29 at Peaceful Villa, a Home Forward complex for older tenants, most with disabilities, in the Richmond neighborhood. On the Monday afternoon five days after he was found dead, two identical notes hung from the doorknob to his apartment: “Sorry we missed you!” Greenfield’s phone-prayer group at All Saints Catholic Parish suspected something was wrong when he didn’t phone in for prayer. He was found dead in his apartment June 30. AC isn’t installed in the low-income units. Residents have to purchase their own. During the heat wave, they say, the air-conditioned common space was closed.