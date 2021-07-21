Shannon Singleton, an adviser to Gov. Kate Brown and former executive director of the homeless services nonprofit JOIN, is weighing a run for Multnomah County chair, multiple sources tell WW. That’s notable in part because the county oversees homeless services, and Singleton would bring years of leadership to bear.
She served on the executive committees that passed affordable housing bond measures in 2016 and 2018.
“I have made no decision,” Singleton tells WW. Current Chair Deborah Kafoury is serving her last of two terms and is among those believed to be weighing a run for governor.
