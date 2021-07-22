The opening of the pod comes at a time when city officials are eager to entice people back downtown as some of Portland’s offices, commercial spaces and stores reopen in full capacity. The opening of the pod is part of Portland’s campaign to do just that, called “Here for Portland.” A set of reopening events kick off tomorrow and include a sing-along with Pink Martini, dance and fashion performances, and lots of food. (The events start at 1:30 this Saturday.)