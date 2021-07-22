A downtown food cart pod displaced two years ago by the construction of a Ritz-Carlton hotel is finally opening at a new, city-funded location this Saturday.
In December, WW examined the red tape delaying the debut of a replacement cart pod on Southwest Ankeny Street. The group that tried to relocate the pod, Friends of Green Loop, struggled to get the necessary permits from city bureaus and agencies to reestablish business.
This spring, Mayor Ted Wheeler funded the pod with $269,000 dollars from the city budget—a line item that both Wheeler and Commissioner Mingus Mapps have singled out as their favorite use of city dollars this year.
But many of the food carts from the original location were parked in storage for two years, and not all of the businesses survived the long wait.
The new pod, called simply “The Cart Blocks,” is adjacent to the North Park Blocks. Carts will line Southwest Ankeny Street, Southwest 8th Avenue (aligned sideways) and Southwest Park Avenue.
The returning carts include Tito’s Burritos, Shanghai’s Best, Anna Thai Basil, Baghdad Iraqi Grill and Emame’s Ethiopian.
The opening of the pod comes at a time when city officials are eager to entice people back downtown as some of Portland’s offices, commercial spaces and stores reopen in full capacity. The opening of the pod is part of Portland’s campaign to do just that, called “Here for Portland.” A set of reopening events kick off tomorrow and include a sing-along with Pink Martini, dance and fashion performances, and lots of food. (The events start at 1:30 this Saturday.)
Keith Jones, the director of Friends of Green Loop, told WW in May that “[Cart owners] are very happy to hear it’s going forward, but none of us are going to be jumping up and down until there are actually carts on the premises.”
Last Friday, Jones watched all the carts drive into their new spots.
Eleven of those, he said, were parked for over two years at the downtown U.S Post Office site. Twenty-one of the 55 original food carts are returning.
On Thursday afternoon, Jones was milling around the park as cart owners set up. He says it’s the first time in two years he’s seen the square not lined with fences.
Though it’s not as big of a space as he wanted—he says they had to downsize quite a bit from his initial vision—he says he’s “happy to see the cart owners so happy” and adds that “they are really prideful of this space.”
Earlier this year PBOT denied Jones’ request to use Southwest 8th Avenue as a viable location for carts because fire trucks needed to be able to pass through, but Jones managed to eek out an 8-foot wide encroachment from PBOT on the street to allow for several carts to align on the street sideways.
Just this morning, he says, the city took down the fences surrounding the park and cleaned graffiti.
“It’s pretty amazing to see the park,” Jones says. “It’s transformed.”
