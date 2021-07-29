On Thursday morning, a summer-long saga of poverty in an upscale Portland neighborhood came to an end, as around 50 campers in the Laurelhurst Park encampment were met by the city’s team that sweeps homeless camps.
The sweep started just after 8 am, when four Portland Police Bureau squad cars arrived and parked along Southeast Oak Street. Rapid Response Bioclean, the city’s contractor that helps with sweeps, approached on Southeast 37th Street. About 50 red shirt-clad Rapid Response employees showed up.
The sweep was marked by little visible controversy; while there was a small number of protestors trickling in and out, the conflict never escalated beyond verbal heckling of cops.
It was a solemn, laborious process. By 10 a.m, only about a third of people’s belongings had been removed.
At 10 am, police set up a cordon on the intersection of Southeast Oak and Southeast 37th Ave. They proceeded to move the cordon in half-block increments to allow Bioclean to work undeterred, shifting it down after each section was cleaned.
Campers seemed largely resigned to the move, saying little. Stop the Sweeps PDX, an advocacy group, helped campers move their belongings as morning became afternoon. More and more volunteers continued to trickle in to aid the effort.
A handful of volunteers are from the “Stop the Sweep PDX” group. “There’s a lot of people at Laurelhurst, and it takes a really long time to pack up your whole life and move somewhere., a member who did not want to disclose her name for privacy reasons explained. “So we have volunteers here who are helping people pick up stuff, with their consent of course.”
About 20 police were on scene, largely hanging back and observing the scene and talking amongst themselves. On occasion cops looked in suitcases for firearms.
A group of about 20 protestors heckled the cops, chanting “All cops are bastards!” and calling individual officers racist, while other protesters and volunteers helped campers pack up their belongings.
One protester was arrested by Portland Police for disturbing the yellow police cordon tape, as fellow protesters continued to chant. An apple sailed across the yellow police line, hitting a Portland Police squad car.
“Zach Delong is a piece of shit!” one protester yelled, referring to the Portland Police officer who shot and killed a man in Lents Park earlier this year.
“Yeah, he is,” an officer responded with a chuckle. “I’ll text him that right now.”
On at least two prior occasions, activists had successfully deterred planned sweeps of the camp, which grew along the south edge of one of Portland’s iconic parks. But City Council unanimously declared this week that the camp must leave, saying its residents had brandished weapons and dumped human waste in a residential neighborhood.
The growing Laurelhurst camp has been a high-profile example of a civic debate over how best to address homelessness and camps that grow to into sidewalk compounds. The camp was swept last fall but was reoccupied this spring, escalated by conflict between increasingly exasperated neighbors, city contractors and campers.
The sweep comes a day after the family of Debby Ann Beaver, a homeless woman who died in 2019 a week after a sweep where the Rapid Response Bioclean team allegedly took her bag of medications, filed paperwork to initiate a wrongful death lawsuit against city contractor Rapid Response Bioclean.
Attorney Michael Fuller, who’s representing Beaver’s family in the case, asked yesterday that the city hold off on the Laurelhurst sweep until an investigation was launched in the case.
That didn’t happen.
Nan Bobernac is a Laurelhurst neighborhood local who came to protest the sweep today. She often takes walks through the park, and has seen the camp fluctuate in size throughout the past year.
“I’m heartbroken to see another sweep going on in Portland instead of the real solution,” the self-described “senior activist” explained. “I’ve seen this camp come and go because I love to walk in Laurelhurst Park. I’m willing to make a bet that within a short amount of time, all this camp will be back.”
Bobernac, like many other protesters here, feel such sweeps harm the houseless community without offering long term solutions to address the problem.
“I’m very disappointed in our City Council and our mayor’s tactics once again,” Bobernac said.
By noon on Thursday, Rapid Response was still clearing the camp.
