Kyle Thomas, via Facebook: “A major city with pockets of those forgotten by the system, who would have thought! Portland is no different than any other major city, it’s just drastically smaller than most, making all the ‘trashy zones’ appear to be rampant due to proximity. I live here, it’s a lovely place. Could some areas be cleaned up? Sure. But let this be in a mindful and respectful way of those down and out. If we had a dollar for every time someone complained about the state of this city who doesn’t even live in the actual city proper, and especially doesn’t live in these ‘bad zones,’ we’d have enough to pay for the situation right there.”