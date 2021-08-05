“It is not necessary to widen I-5 through the heart of the historic Black neighborhood in order to cover the freeway,” Smith said. “No More Freeways believes that the substantial air pollution, carbon emissions and induced traffic impacts of the additional lanes have yet to be honestly accounted for by ODOT. We will continue to push for a full Environmental Impact Statement in the courts and other venues to ensure ODOT is held accountable for the impacts this proposed expansion will have on our community’s lungs and our warming planet.”