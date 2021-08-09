Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury has led the state, again: In response to the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, she is implementing the first new countywide mask mandate since the state lifted restrictions.
Kafoury’s executive order will require the vaccinated and unvaccinated, 5 years old and up, to wear masks in any indoor public space. It goes into effect Friday, Aug. 13, and could last through January 2022. The county will on Wednesday release a number to call and a website to report violations, with fines of up to $1,000.
“We know that masks work,” says Kafoury. “They are tried and true. They are affordable. And they are an effective way to limit the spread of this virus and its variants. Until more of us are vaccinated across Multnomah County, masks remain one of the best strategies to keep each other as safe as possible.”
The mandate follows a Multnomah County recommendation for mask wearing issued July 26.
Kafoury announced the mandate today at a virtual press conference that included other notable highlights.
First, on the spread of the disease and the risk: COVID cases in the county fell to roughly 100 a week last month. This past week, the number of new infections was more than 1,000. (But Multnomah County has a relatively low case rate compared with rest of the the state: the fifth-lowest, according to Oregon Health Authority data.)
And Oregon is ranked the sixth-most vulnerable state to another surge in COVID cases, according to Oregon Health & Science University chief medical officer Dr. Renee Edwards, who appeared at the press conference alongside representatives for all of Portland’s hospital systems. That ranking is a product of the state’s success at containing the virus throughout previous waves: Oregon has a lower rate of immunity through infection, even as the state has a higher vaccination rate than most other states.
“Please don’t think of masking as a closed Oregon, but instead think of it as keeping our hospitals open for our patients and limiting the spread of the virus so our schools can be open for our kids,” says Edwards, who endorsed the county’s mask mandate.
“Now many of you are hearing this news and wondering what to do,” she added. “We know what to do.”
She issued three recommendations:
- Wear a mask (vaccinated or not). “Always indoors, but also outdoors in group gatherings,” she said. (That’s notable advice, given that of late public health officials have taken to blessing all outdoor activities without masks, but there are outbreaks under investigation at music festivals.)
- Gather outside rather than inside.
- Resume physical distancing.
She also called on the unvaccinated to limit their activities.
There were other noteworthy moments at the press conference. To get a sense of how seriously health and elected officials in Portland are taking the spike in cases, here are some highlights:
- Kafoury called on the governor to expand the requirement that unvaccinated health care workers get weekly COVID-19 tests to include corrections and law enforcement employees, who have an exception from employer-mandated vaccines.
- She supports repealing the 1989 law that prohibits employers from mandating vaccines for health care, law enforcement and corrections employees.
- Edwards called on other counties to consider implementing similar mask mandates. “OHSU believes the entire state should be masking,” says Edwards. “Every mask matters. Every vaccine matters.”
- Kaiser Health announced it is limiting visitors to hospitals.
County officials made repeated reference to the need to mask in order to safely open schools and keep businesses open, but the county left open the possibility of other restrictions and closures.
“The metrics are still in development,” says Kafoury. “We are exploring all other options. Hopefully, this will help us stem the tide.”
