The vandalism was a bleak end to a remarkable piece of guerrilla art—a urethane sculpture surreptitiously erected on the pedestal where another statue, honoring onetime Oregonian editor Harvey Scott, had previously stood. The act of finding a new figure to honor, months after the toppling of the old guard, astonished Portlanders who made pilgrimages to the top of the cinder cone. And it inflamed resentment and racism, too, judging by the repeated attempts to deface the monument to an enslaved man compelled to join the Lewis and Clark expedition.