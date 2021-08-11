13 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the Bureau of Emergency Communications, which oversees the 911 call center, concluded its inquiry into the actions of emergency operators and dispatchers. The inquiry, whose results were released to WW after it inquired last week, found that none of BOEC’s employees leaked to the press. But the bureau disciplined three employees, suspending two, for gossiping about Hardesty with other public safety officials. On July 14, BOEC sent a discipline letter to an unnamed employee who has worked for the bureau since August 2016 and whose job title is emergency communications senior dispatcher.