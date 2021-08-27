City Denies Zenith Energy Land Use Compatability Request After Intense Pressure from Lawmakers, Environmental Groups

After weeks of compounding pressure from state lawmakers and county officials, Portland city commissioners on Friday morning denied a request from Zenith Energy that could have aided the embattled crude oil storage company’s efforts to expand its waterfront terminal.

“The air quality permit, if renewed, would cover aspects of operations of the entire Zenith Energy site that are not compatible with the City’s comprehensive land use plan,” the city’s statement read. “Included in the reasons for denial of the Land Use Compatibility Statement are the potential impacts of the facility’s operations on the environment and on historically marginalized groups.”

Zenith Energy has been in a yearslong process to get a handful of permits from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality so it can expand its fossil fuel operations. The oil terminal, located in Northwest Portland, intakes crude oil from trains, stores it in tanks, and then pushes the oil through pipes and onto boats to disperse it elsewhere.

A drumbeat of pressure has built around City Hall over the past month to deny Zenith its crude oil expansion dreams.

On Aug. 20, a group of 20 state lawmakers penned a letter to Commissioner Dan Ryan and the Bureau of Development Services—a bureau which Ryan oversees—warning of the dangers the terminal poses if a megaquake were to hit the city.

“The catastrophic risks of approving this application cannot be overstated. We recently learned from the city of Portland and Multnomah County’s commissioned inventory of this hub that its aging fuel and oil tanks, including Zenith’s, are at risk of an oil spill on par with the 2010 Deepwater Horizon gulf spill when the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake hits,” the lawmakers wrote.

Four days later, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners made a similar denouncement of the facility.

The commissioners today acknowledged they anticipate legal challenges to the city’s decision.

“We understand that this may require legal proceedings and we believe this is a legal fight worth having,” the commissioners wrote.

The Bureau of Development Services says it is still reviewing another compatibility statement application about Zenith’s desire to increase its storage of renewable fuels.



















