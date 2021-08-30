City of Portland Employees Must Be Vaccinated or Prove Exemption by Mid-October to Keep Their Jobs

City of Portland employees have until Oct. 18 to either get fully vaccinated, or obtain a religious or medical exemption for opting out of the jab if they don’t want to be ousted from their jobs.

That’s according to a letter emailed to all city employees Monday afternoon, which was shared with WW. The Oregonian first reported the letter after obtaining a draft copy earlier today.

The letter, signed by Mayor Ted Wheeler and all four city commissioners, says employees have until Sept. 10 to prove that they’re vaccinated, on their way to getting vaccinated, or that they’ve applied for a medical or religious exemption.

“Employees who do not meet the Sept. 10 deadline will be put on a list for separation from employment, and have until Oct. 18 to either demonstrate they are fully vaccinated or complete the exception process,” the letter says. “Separations will be effective Oct. 19. Please show respect for your coworkers during this difficult time, including those who feel differently than you do about vaccines or who apply for exceptions.”

City Council noted that questions would arise about how religious and medical exemptions are judged, and asked for patience while the policies are fleshed out over the next few days.

“[We] recognize that this announcement raises many questions—from how to file your proof of vaccination, to how we will evaluate exception requests, to how this requirement affects contractors and volunteers.”

Those specifics, the mayor and commissioners wrote, will be expanded upon on Thursday.

Portland is one of just a few handful of cities that have now mandated vaccines for employees.











