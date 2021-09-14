Bullets Hit Park Rangers’ Truck in Another Portland Street Shootout

Two bullets hit a Portland Parks and Recreation truck on Monday night as rangers were driving between city parks in Southeast Portland.

WW news partner KATU-TV previously reported that the rangers’ vehicle was struck by gunfire at about 9:12 pm on Sept. 13 at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

Tim Collier, community relations manager for Portland Parks and Recreation, confirmed to WW that the rangers were unharmed. The rangers called 911 after the shooting.

East Precinct officers found 26 cartridge casings of different calibers at the site of the gunfire. Bullets had gone through the windshield of another passing car, narrowly missing the driver.

In April, Portland city commissioners gave Portland Parks and Recreation $1.4 million to expand their unarmed park ranger service into 24 new full-time positions as “goodwill ambassadors.” It was a compromise reached amid a rising number of shootings but a council loathe to restore funding to the police bureau. The rangers, who do not have weapons or bulletproof vests, are meant to de-escalate situations.

In April, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty described the approach to WW. “The mayor asked me: ‘What are park rangers going to do if somebody starts shooting?’ I said, ‘They’re going to call 911.’ No way do we want park rangers intervening. If somebody pulls out their gun, they’d better call 911.”

Since then, gun violence in Portland has continued at an astonishing rate. The shooting Monday was the second in two days with a massive amount of gunfire: Before dawn on Sunday, police found more than 100 cartridge casings at Northeast 95th Avenue and Prescott Street.

The Portland Police Bureau said “investigators will look into” if rangers were targeted in the Monday shooting, although there is currently no evidence that suggests they were. No injuries have been reported and no one has been arrested.