City Elections Office Denies Request for 90-Day Extension From Campaign to Recall Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Documents show that the campaign to recall Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler asked city elections officials Sept. 22 for a 90-day extension for its signature collecting efforts, arguing that COVID-19 and heat waves prevented the campaign from collecting the amount of signatures needed to get the recall on the ballot.

The city elections office denied the request two days later on Sept. 24. The documents showing the denial were obtained by WW through the city’s elections office.

The deadline for the campaign to collect the necessary signatures stands at Oct. 6.

Had the extension been granted, it would have doubled the standard 90 days recall campaigns typically have for collecting signatures.

It was a big ask from a campaign that as of Sept. 8 had only collected 13,000 of the necessary 48,000 signatures.

The email requesting the extension was from Seth Woolley, the treasurer of the political action committee Total Recall PDX, which is behind the recall effort. In it, Woolley argued that under the current conditions it would have been logistically “impossible” to collect the necessary signatures.

“Given that the Delta variant is two to three times more transmissible and began its meteoric ascent within days of the Total Recall greenlight to collect signatures, given the historic heatwave in July depriving the campaign of two weeks of productive signature gathering, and given the Governor’s re-imposition of outdoor masking and social distancing requirements, the Recall Ted Wheeler campaign has been significantly hampered in collecting the required number of signatures,” Woolley wrote on behalf of the recall campaign. “Logistically, collecting that number of signatures is impossible, given the novel barriers we face.”

Woolley brought up a fall 2020 court decision in which the District Court of Oregon ruled that a ballot measure campaign was hindered by COVID-19 protocols and that the 90-day window was unconstitutional in light of those circumstances, and ordered the secretary of state to allow the ballot on the measure without the full amount of signatures required. (The Supreme Court then blocked that decision.)

In the email denying the request for an extension, Louise Hansen, city elections officer, rebutted each of the points made by the recall campaign.

First, she said that during the recall campaign’s signature-collecting window there were no social distancing requirements, nor any limits against group gatherings. While an outdoor mask mandate was imposed partway through the campaign, that was only in settings where social distancing couldn’t be maintained.

She noted that the historic heat wave that the campaign alluded to occurred prior to the campaign launching its collecting efforts.

“The campaign’s 90-day signature gathering period began July 8, 2021,” Hansen wrote. “The historic heat wave in Oregon ended before that date.”

Two less extreme heat waves occurred in July and August, but the city’s 116-degree temperatures were in late June. The most dangerous heat wave spanned from June 24-29.

And finally, Hansen poked two holes in the campaign’s mention of the 2020 court case. First, she said that the court case was under starkly different circumstances than the current recall campaign because, at the time, Gov. Kate Brown had imposed social distancing requirements and bans against gatherings.

“Assuming that decision provides authoritative guidance on this issue, the conditions faced by campaigns one year ago were different than those faced by the recall campaign,” Hansen wrote.

She added: “Even under the unique conditions of the summer of 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court has indicated that the District Court’s decision was not necessarily correct. The Supreme Court prohibited the decision from taking effect.”

The request to extend the allotment is a last-ditch effort by the campaign to make a comeback, facing an impending end to its effort.

The writing was on the wall early in the campaign to recall Wheeler, who narrowly won re-election in 2020: Thirty days into the campaign’s allotted 90 days, the campaign had gather just 6,000 of the required 48,000 signatures.

Yet its leaders kept insisting they could succeed, if only they could get more money to hire more paid signature gatherers.

Two-thirds of the way through the allotted 90-day window, the campaign announced it had gathered just 13,000 signatures. Still, leaders remained optimistic: Campaign manager Audrey Caines said her team was still hiring paid signature gatherers and soliciting donations.



