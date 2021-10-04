Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann Announces Bid for County Chair

A third incumbent Multnomah County commissioner has announced a bid for the county chair position to replace current Chair Deborah Kafoury: Commissioner Lori Stegmann.

Stegmann joins fellow commissioners Sharon Meieran and Jessica Vega Pederson in the race. She was rumored to have been eyeing the seat last month but did not officially announce her candidacy until Monday afternoon.

“My lived experience as an immigrant, a woman of color, and someone who grew up with housing and food insecurity has made me someone who is fueled by urgency and the certainty that providing stability and opportunity for all our residents is the path to stronger communities,” Stegmann said in her candidacy announcement. “In addition, as the only Commissioner from outside of Portland, I have a different and broader perspective that is much needed now, as we tackle some of the toughest challenges our county and our region has faced in our lifetime.”

Stegmann represents East County, including Gresham, Troutdale and the communities at the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge. Prior to becoming a county commissioner in 2016, Stegmann served as a Gresham city councillor for six years.

She is perhaps best known for switching political parties in 2016, from Republican to Democrat, saying the “the misogyny, the racism, and the unethical and immoral behavior” of the Trump presidency left her no choice.

Still, her entry in the race widens the political and geographic priorities voters will choose between in 2022.

Stegmann says she will focus on addressing the homelessness crisis, keeping people stably housed and protecting small businesses.

Stegmann says her greatest accomplishments during her term include supporting small businesses, leading the revitalization of the Rockwood Town Center, one of the most economically depressed pockets of Portland and where Stegmann has run a successful small business for decades, and expanding the job opportunities for trade skills such as carpentry and construction.

Stegmann has received endorsements from former Portland Mayor Tom Potter and state Rep. Ricki Ruiz (D-East Portland).

That’s a short list compared to the powerful endorsements that her competitor and colleague, Vega Pederson, has received thus far: speaker of the house Tina Kotek, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, City Commissioner Carmen Rubio and a host of other state leaders.











