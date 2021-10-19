Duncan Hwang, Interim Executive Director of APANO, Will Seek Appointment to Metro Council

Duncan Hwang, who is currently serving as interim co-executive director of the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon, announced today that he is seeking an appointment to the Metro Council in District 6.

Metro Councilor Bob Stacey, long a leader on Oregon land use, resigned his position on Oct. 15 to focus on treatment of a brain tumor. Metro Council will appoint a replacement by January to serve for the next year.

“The Portland region needs immediate action on homelessness, housing affordability, and climate,” said Hwang in a statement. “I’m running for Metro Council because I intimately understand the ways our regional government can empower frontline communities to solve our overlapping problems.”

Hwang has worked on affordable housing, transportation, and parks with Metro.

Hwang has worked for APANO for eight years. He has a J.D. from Lewis and Clark Law School. And he already has a significant number of endorsements.

“Duncan has been a tireless champion for his community, successfully working to uplift emerging voices by working with local and regional governments for tangible housing and transportation victories in the Jade District and beyond,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson. “I am confident Duncan will make an exceptional Metro Councilor and I’m eager to endorse his candidacy.”

Also supporting him are City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, State Senators Kayse Jama and Michael Dembrow, and State Representatives Khanh Pham and Andrea Valderrama.

“This past year I’ve observed Duncan step up to support his community and put together programs for rental assistance, vaccine events, and food security,” said City Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “Our region urgently needs leadership deeply connected to our frontline communities who will uplift their voices and make sure government works for all of us. I’m proud to endorse Duncan for Metro Council.”

The campaign did not say whether he’s running for the post, if he’s not appointed.