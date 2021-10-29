Portland City Attorney’s Office Adds New Lawyers

As the city of Portland works to comply with U.S. Department of Justice orders to reform its Police Bureau, the City Attorney’s Office will add two new lawyers Oct. 29 to work on just that.

One is Sarah Ames, a onetime City Hall reporter for The Oregonian who went to law school after serving in a variety of communications roles for Gov. Barbara Roberts, Portland Public Schools, and others. She joins the city from the Foster Garvey law firm.

She will work alongside Vamshi Reddy, a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York who has served in a variety of legal roles in Oregon since 2015, most recently as general counsel to RISE Partnership, which provides training and benefits to management-labor trusts for organized labor.

Reddy is also one of seven finalists for appointment as U.S. attorney for Oregon.