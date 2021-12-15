Portland Clean Energy Fund Cancels Grant Meeting After Report of Grantee’s Fraud

The Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund canceled a grant-making meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening because the fund’s staff is busy investigating fraud allegations against a company that it selected for work.

The cancellation of the public meeting comes three days after The Oregonian reported that one of the fund’s grantees, Linda Woodley, had a history of defrauding energy companies and had failed to pay taxes in three states.

Woodley is the founder of Diversifying Energy, a Portland-based firm whose “mission is to facilitate equitable access to clean, sustainable energy and improve air quality to vulnerable populations, including low-income communities and people of color.”

In a phone call with WW on Wednesday, Woodley said she planned to challenge The Oregonian’s findings.

“We’re in the process of putting together a rebuttal,” Woodley said in a telephone interview.

PCEF awarded Diversifying Energy a $11.5 million grant to purchase heat pumps and cooling units for 15,000 homes and apartments that house low-income residents and protect them from deadly heat waves like the one that struck last summer.

Eden Dabbs, a spokeswoman for the Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, said the meeting was canceled because PCEF staff have been focused on documenting recent allegations against a PCEF grantee.

“We are doing due diligence now,” Dabbs said. “We take it very seriously.”Dabbs said the PCEF grant committee was eager to make the award for the cooling project because supply chain constraints are likely to delay the delivery of equipment for next summer.

“There was a great sense of urgency to award the contract,” she said.

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office couldn’t be reached immediately for comment. A Spokesman for Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who oversees the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability, declined to comment.

City staff had concerns about Diversifying Energy’s high costs and delivery time, The Oregonian reported, and recommended the one other bidder, Earth Advantage, whose staff is 85 percent white. The grant committee chose Diversifying instead, and the City Council approved the choice unanimously, the Oregonian reported.

Portland voters approved the creation of PCEF in a November 2018 ballot measure. It is charged with investing in climate remediation projects that advance racial and social justice. The program is projected to generate $44 million to $61 million in new revenue each year to provide grants to qualified non-profit organizations.